Juventus report cards – Danilo hero of the night, De Ligt literally puts his face on it

Final result: Atalanta-Juventus 1-1

Szczesny 6 – Graced by Mariani when Koopmeiners contrasts outside the area after 30 ‘, he is exalted when the Atalantines frame the goal, responding to the present.

Danilo 7 – Scoring is not part of his repertoire, in fact the last center dates back to 13 months ago. Yet he is the black and white hero of the evening, when he lets himself be found ready by goring like an expert center forward from a corner. Juve remains fourth and thanks.

Bonucci 6 – Leader of the department, he saves on Muriel’s conclusion with the door wide open and is appreciated for a couple of closures. However, some excess of security risks costing you dearly, like when he tries a dribble unsuccessfully in the area. From 79 ‘ Cuadrado sv

De Ligt 7 – Great physicality and timing in the closures, at the cost of using “Bruce Harper” methods (for Holly & Benji lovers). In fact, on Boga he puts his face to it, literally, in stopping a conclusion of him. Providential in the first half on a couple of occasions. Even in his recovery, his presence in defense makes itself felt.

De Sciglio 6 – Favorite to Alex Sandro does not disappoint in comparison with Hateboer. Unlike the Brazilian, he dares a little in front but leaves little room for his opponents behind.

McKennie 6 – A couple of good entries for the American, who starts well but grows long distances. From 81 ‘ Kean sv.

Locatelli 5.5 – The starting shirt is taken back, but the performance is subdued, with suggestions that are not always precise

Rabiot 6 – A good performance in both phases, even close to scoring in the second half. From 86 ‘ Arthur sv.

Dybala 6 – Not brilliant evening for the Joya, who, however, is rehabilitated by perfectly brushing the corner for Danilo’s goal. A magic at the beginning of the race with a shot that touches the goal, he tries again in the same way in the second half but overall the Atalantines manage to contain it well.

Vlahovic 6 – This time he stays with a dry mouth even if he always gives the impression of being able to score. Overflowing physical strength, which opponents hardly contain. Sportiello denies him the goal twice.

Morata 6 – Nedved called him the most important of the trident, extolling his spirit of sacrifice. And the Spaniard confirms himself as invaluable as a sidekick not only for Vlahovic but also good at triggering the insertions of the midfielders. From 86 ‘ Aké sv

Trainer Massimiliano Allegri 6 – The heavy trident is played and Juve play for a good part of the first half and the same choices in defense are rewarded. Atalanta’s changes change the inertia and the team, while risking to sink, never gives up and the equal to 92 minutes is proof of this.