Juventus-Sampdoria, the official formations

Archived the 22nd day of Serie A, it’s time for the Italian Cup. With Lazio-Udinese already took the field at 17:30, kick-off at 21:00 for the match between Juventus and Sampdoria, valid for the round of 16. Debut for Massimiliano Allegri’s team in the Italian Cup, while Sampdoria he will play the first match after D’Aversa’s exoneration.

Landucci’s choices

Many forced choices in the Juventus team: as announced at the press conference, Allegri – who will not be present on the pitch due to a disqualification remedied years ago – will have to do without De Ligt suspended and Bonucci struggling with the injury, with captain Chiellini at “half service”. In defense, in front of Perin, space then a De Sciglio, Danilo, Rugani and Alex Sandro, with the return of the Brazilian after two months. In the midfield Cuadrado, Arthur, Locatelli, Rabiot, and in attack without Kean, out for a disqualification remedied in the Carabao Cup with the Everton shirt will play Morata and Kulusevski.

The choices of Tufano

After D’Aversa’s exemption, the Sampdoria will be in Turin with Tufano, the coach of the spring. Many absences from the Sampdoria squad: Audero still out between the posts, in his place Falcon. Colley, Chabot, Damsgaard, Ekdal, Verre, Yoshida and Quagliarella are also unavailable. In defense space for the new signings Magnani and Conti, while in the attacking couple the choices are Torregrossa and Caputo.

The official formations

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Perin; De Sciglio, Danilo, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Arthur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Morata. Herds Landucci

Available: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Chiellini, Dybala, McKennie, Pellegrini, Kaio Jorge, Bentancur, Ake, De Winter, Soulè, Miretti

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2) Falcon; Conti, Bereszynski, Magnani, Murru; Thorsby, Askildsen, Rincon, Augello; Caputo, Torregrossa. Herds Tufano

Available: Ravaglia, Saio, Ciervo, Vieira, Dragusin, Gabbiadini, Ferrari, Yepes, Aquino, Trimboli, Candreva