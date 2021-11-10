Juventus, sensational return in sight? Interest is rekindled

Paul Pogba he has worn the black and white shirt since 2012 to 2016. Now, the player could thus be called a a sensational return to Piedmont. Juventus would be ready for the hit which certainly would be appreciated by the whole club, a Massimiliano Allegri and especially to the fans.

Pogba, with Manchester it is a crisis: Juventus track?

According to the reply, today November 10, the “Sun”, Paul Pogba and Manchester United they would be close to breaking. The French midfielder may have already played his last game with the team Red Devils, also given the last injury to the thigh which will keep him still for some time.

At the conclusion of the winter market, the transalpine, with the contract expiring in June 2022 he would be free to seek new accommodation.

The interest of Juventus

The Red Devils could also put the French out of the squad soon with the club Turin has been interested for a long timeto Pogba. After all, for years the transalpine has maintained, as Gazzetta dello Sport explains, relations with the bianconerie with Paulo Dybala.

Not only that, according to the newspaper, Pogba had already spoken with Mino Raiola, establishing that the priority would be Juventus.

Juventus, for Pogba, keep an eye on the competition

Juve, however, will have to face competition from Real Madrid and PSG. The player is also willing, however, and this makes him understand his preferences, to reduce the contract especially if it were offered a three-year period.

Contract on which Juve also has the right to the benefits of the growth decree, which is why we could start talking seriously about the negotiation. However, we need to keep an eye on finances and think about the age and contribution that Pogba can make.

OMNISPORT