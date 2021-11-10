Sports

Juventus, sensational return in sight? Interest is rekindled

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Paul Pogba he has worn the black and white shirt since 2012 to 2016. Now, the player could thus be called a a sensational return to Piedmont. Juventus would be ready for the hit which certainly would be appreciated by the whole club, a Massimiliano Allegri and especially to the fans.

Pogba, with Manchester it is a crisis: Juventus track?

According to the reply, today November 10, the “Sun”, Paul Pogba and Manchester United they would be close to breaking. The French midfielder may have already played his last game with the team Red Devils, also given the last injury to the thigh which will keep him still for some time.

At the conclusion of the winter market, the transalpine, with the contract expiring in June 2022 he would be free to seek new accommodation.

The interest of Juventus

The Red Devils could also put the French out of the squad soon with the club Turin has been interested for a long timeto Pogba. After all, for years the transalpine has maintained, as Gazzetta dello Sport explains, relations with the bianconerie with Paulo Dybala.

Not only that, according to the newspaper, Pogba had already spoken with Mino Raiola, establishing that the priority would be Juventus.

Juventus, for Pogba, keep an eye on the competition

Juve, however, will have to face competition from Real Madrid and PSG. The player is also willing, however, and this makes him understand his preferences, to reduce the contract especially if it were offered a three-year period.

Contract on which Juve also has the right to the benefits of the growth decree, which is why we could start talking seriously about the negotiation. However, we need to keep an eye on finances and think about the age and contribution that Pogba can make.

OMNISPORT

Juventus, sensational return in sight? Interest is rekindled Source: Getty Images

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

TC NEWS – Five teams say goodbye to the C: the Federal Council confirms the rejections of Covisoc

July 15, 2021

“Osimhen reminds me of Weah and Van Basten. Are you whistling at the Olimpico? My conscience is clear”

6 days ago

“As a lover of Italy-Argentina football in Naples, it whet my imagination”

July 16, 2021

Italy-All Blacks: the formation of the Azzurri for the Olimpico match

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button