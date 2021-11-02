Juventus show, Atalanta mocked by CR7

Once again this year the Juventus gives its best in Champions League taking the fourth win out of four games by wiping out him Zenit St. Petersburg much more clearly than the final score, 4-2, with a brace of Dybala and goals from church And Morata, the bianconeri have already qualified for the round of 16 with two rounds to spare. L’Atalanta instead drew 2-2 with Manchester United getting recovered from twice Cristiano Ronaldo in the recovery of both parts of the game.

Juventus-Zenit, the first half

After a first chance for Zenit Juve takes the chair and hits the pole with a right low shot by Dybala served by Morata, for La Joya is the third wood hit in the last three games. It is the prelude to the Juventus advantage that arrives in the 11th minute: a corner on which there is a beat and counter in the penalty area and it is Dybala who, with a very difficult left rebound, guess the right chink. After another super chance for Morata, served by an amazing Dybala, the cold shower arrives at 26 ‘because the Russians draw due to a sensational Bonucci’s own goal that head on a cross of Karavaev overrides Szczesny.

Juventus-Zenit, the second half

After another huge opportunity for Dybala at the beginning of the second half, it is the Argentine who puts Juve ahead again, this time on penalty awarded for foul of Claudinho on Chiesa, however, the Argentine kicks out the penalty which is however done repeat from the referee because the Zenit players entered the area before the serve, Dybala throws his left again to his right and this time he makes no mistake. At 73 ‘in a few seconds there is first a crossbar hit by McKennie and then the goal of 3-1 with Chiesa who puts in with the left crossed from the right. The game, if there ever was, closes 82 ‘when Morata also scores, who served by Dybala puts the 4-1 on the net by beating the outgoing goalkeeper. In recovery Azmoun unnecessarily shortens the distance on assists by Dzyuba with Juventus practically already in the locker room.

Atalanta-Manchester United, the first half

After a post hit in the 5 ‘from Red Devils with McTominay and almost decisive deviation of Palomino, Atalanta took the lead in the 12th minute: Zapata feigned the cross with the left and instead serves the incoming one with the right Ilicic that unleashes a fireball that folds its hands a De Gea and bags. But in the recovery comes the equalizer of the usual Cristiano Ronaldo, who had already had an opportunity in the 20 ‘and who, served as a heel by his compatriot Bruno Fernandes, with a relentless right-footed shot at the penalty spot Musso.

Atalanta-Manchester United, the second half

At 49 ‘Palomino miraculously saves on a shot by Bruno Fernandes, but at 56’ the Goddess goes ahead again: Palomino’s throw for Zapata who flies towards De Gea and pierces him at the exit, the goal comes initially canceled by the referee for offside but the VAR denies this because the Colombian’s position is good. But in the recovery it comes another joke for Atalanta, signed again by Cristiano Ronaldo who with a right-footed volley from the edge of the area defeats Musso in an unstoppable way: 2-2 and once again many regrets for the Gasperini gang.

