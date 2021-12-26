Juventus | Spite of 50 million for de Ligt

The future of Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus holds the ground: the Dutch defender could leave Turin without access to the Bianconeri’s Champions League

Raiola threw the stone, before the answer without too many words of the CEO Arrivabene. The situation around is sparkling Matthijs de Ligt in home Juventus.

The super agent opened to a possible departure of the Dutch defender next summer, receiving a reply from the Juventus manager by return of post: “Too many players are more attached to their agents than to the jersey“. The former Ajax captain is one of the prized pieces of the ‘Old Lady’ and could say goodbye to Turin next summer, especially if Massimiliano’s Juve Merry will not be able to center the qualification in Champions League. De Ligt currently has a contract until 2024 with a € 150 million clause that will kick off in the summer.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, Chiesa is a hot topic | Price already fixed

Juventus, Paratici rude: he wants to give de Ligt to Conte

Price out of the market for many clubs, with the bianconeri who could be forced to lower the pretexts if Raiola and the class of ’99 ask for the sale to embark on a new adventure and take a further step as regards the career of the orange national team. Certainly there is no shortage of admirers for de Ligt, starting with Barcelona who had chased him even before landing under the Mole. ‘Diario Sport’ in Spain talks about a possible offer from 50 million euro of the Blaugrana who would have taken the first steps with Raiola to test the ground on the defender. De Ligt represents a priority objective for Barça, even if the onerous hiring of the Dutchman (he earns 12 million euros in Turin) represents for the moment a problem for Laporta’s finances.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, Christmas surprise: immediate sale

Therefore, also pay attention to the court of the Premier League for de Ligt: Manchester United And Chelsea they would be ready to move concretely for the player next summer, with the ‘Blues’ in danger of losing Rudiger. To these would also be added the former Fabio Paratici, now the new head of the technical area of Tottenham. Antonio Conte wants to build a team capable of fighting for the victory in the Premier League and would have included the strong Juve defender in the signing list. There could be a future in London like this for the Dutchman, with the ‘Spurs’ who would be serious about snatching him from the ‘Old Lady’. The next few months will be fundamental for de Ligt’s future: without fourth place, it would be difficult for the bianconeri to lock the former Ajax to Continassa.