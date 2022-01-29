Juventus still on the transfer market: Zakaria, Kulusevski and Bentancur are on the way for Tottenham

Felipe Caicedo is a new Inter player, who in the coming weeks will define the signings of Scamacca and Frattesi for the summer. Juventus towards an agreement with Borussia Mönchengladbach for Zakaria. Kulusevski and Bentancur in the sights of Conte and Paratici.

Bentancur-Kulusevski: Tottenham tries

After the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, Juventus works on the exits. Kaio Jorge has requests in Italy especially from Cagliari and Salernitana, but the hottest negotiations concern Kulusevski And Bentancur: the Swede is requested by Arsenal and Tottenham and the Spurs, in the last few hours, have come very close to the player. Juventus opens to the loan but with a redemption obligation of 35 million at the end of the season, while Pararici – current sporting director of the Londoners – is willing to link the bond redemption obligation to objectives achieved for an amount not exceeding 30 million. The two companies are not far apart and the white smoke could arrive in the next few hours. Tottenham is also on the trail of Bentancur, who has long been on the radar of Gerrard’s Aston Villa. The two operations are unrelated, but Tottenham are confident of closing both.

Inter and Milan, the strategies to respond to the Vlahovic blow by Giulio Cardone, Franco Vanni January 28, 2022





Zakaria arriving at Juventus

With the possible sale of Bentancur, or with that of Arthuralways in Arsenal’s thoughts, the bianconeri will attempt the lunge for Zakariawhich he overtook Nandez of Cagliari. Juventus offered Borussia Mönchengladbach 5 million euros plus 2 bonuses for a player who expires in a few months. The German club seems ready to accept the offer of the Juventus club, which is trying to make available the midfielder much requested by Allegri, even if time is running out: on Monday at 20 the stop at the market.

Caicedo is a new Inter player. Marotta works for Scamacca and Frattesi

Caicedo is a new Inter player: the former Lazio striker arrives from Genoa on a loan (800,000 euros) until the end of the season. After Onana (which will arrive in July), Gosens and Caicedo and the sale of Senses at Sampdoria, the Nerazzurri management is planning the summer session: Scamacca e Frattesi the objectives of Marotta, who in the coming weeks will meet Sassuolo to define the two operations in view of the summer. Scamacca wait for Inter: the Nerazzurri club has always been his first choice, especially after Vlahovic’s arrival at Juventus, another team that had long monitored Scamacca.

Lazio, Muriqi al Maiorca. Lotito treats Miranchuk and Casale

Lazio and Mallorca have found an agreement for the Kosovar footballer, flying to the Balearic island. The two clubs have reached an agreement with the formula of the onerous loan (just under 1 million) with the right of redemption set at 12 million euros. Sarri expects two arrivals from the transfer market, even if time is running out. Miranchuk – Atalanta, however, demands the obligation to redeem and Gasperini is against the sale – e Farmhouse objectives, but last minute surprises are not excluded.