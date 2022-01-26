Juventus, stop for Alvaro Morata at Barcelona: twist

He arrives Vlahovicgoodbye Morata. This is the plan of the Juventus for the attack in this winter transfer session, but if the Serbian is on the way, the Spaniard risks not finding a destination. L’Atletico Madrid will not redeem the 29-year-old bianconero but Morata he could still return to Spain. In fact, in recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the courtship of the Barcelona.

Morata to Barcelona if Dembelé leaves

The Barcelona however, to make sure Moratawants to sell and first of all get rid of Dembelé and his engagement. Only with the departure of the French, the Blaugrana club will be able to buy Morata. The former Dormund seemed to be leaving by now, with several teams ready to bet on him (such as Chelsea or Psg). Also because, with Barcelona, ​​the break seemed total, as confirmed in recent months by the sports director Alemany: “We have had an open dialogue with the player and agents since last July, we have made several offers but they have been systematically rejected by his agents. We prefer to part with Dembelé immediately ”.

Juventus, Dembelé can stay at Barcelona and stop Morata

Dembelé it seemed so destined to leave the Barcelona in January, but in the last few hours the player’s agents have blown everyone away with these statements: “Ousmane is proud to be a Barcelona player and wants to continue helping the team achieve its goals. His commitment to him is not in question, he is 100% concentrated “.

Juventus lose more Morata

Words that surely will not have pleased her Juventus. The Juventus club wants to give up Morata but if Dembelé should remain with Barcelona it will be impossible to close the deal with the Catalans. News that the Spanish forward himself will not have taken well. The Juventus number 9 would be happy to play at Xavi’s court, who strongly decided to bet on the 29-year-old to reopen a cycle.

In case of non-transfer, for the Juventus it will not be a drama anyway. Merry would have no problem keeping until next summer Morata, whom he esteems and who has always known how to make the most of it. Reverse speech for Morata, who instead would like to return to Spain.

Transfer market, today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

OMNISPORT