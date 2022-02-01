Juventus, super blow to zero for the attack

The latest news on the future of the forward. The club president speaks: his farewell is practically certain. Juventus at the window

The situation linked to continues to be very confused Ousmane Dembele. The French striker looked like he was about to leave the Barcelona already during the last transfer market session, which has just ended, but it did not happen.

In the last few hours in Spain they even talked about a possible contract termination. It is clear that in the Blaugrana house the climate is really tense. The president’s club The door he is aware that he is about to lose an important player, on whom a lot of money has been invested, to zero.

The farewell between Dembele and the Barcelonain fact, it appears inevitable. The Catalans tried to convince the ex Borussia Dortmund to stay in Spain but the latest attempts have been returned to the sender. The risk of Dembele living apart at home is very high.

And to hear the statements of the president The door, the attacker may really no longer play with the Barcelona: “He did not want to accept any of the proposals that were made to him. The agent did not answer him, ”admitted the number one of the Barcelona, who then also added: “It is not clear what his position is. We are surprised that Dembele did not accept England’s proposal. It makes no sense that he remained, it is neither good for him nor for us ”.

Juventus transfer market, bianconeri at the window for Dembele

It is no secret that Dembele is one of the profiles that most interest the Juventus in view of the next transfer market session. Several times, in Spain, they have given the Juventus club on pole for the registration of the French winger. An important profile that could fill the void that Paulo would leave behind Dybala, in case of no agreement. It cannot be excluded that the club to which Laporta refers is Juventus, but there are at least two other tracks to keep an eye on. The Psg it would, in fact, be the favorite destination of the French. It can really represent the after Mbappe, ready to do the reverse and fly to Spain to play with the Real Madrid. In the background there is also the Manchester United, another team to which he has been strongly approached in the last period.