Juventus surprise for Vlahovic | Shock exchange and farewell Morata

At Juventus home a possible surprise for Vlahovic and goodbye Morata, the new offensive for the exchange arrives

Juventus tries to anticipate the big purchase in attack. With Arsenal coming forward for Vlahovic, the Juventus offensive, contrary to expectations, will be brought forward to January. Expiring in June 2023, the 2000-born striker has for months now taken into account the possible separation from the Tuscan club, which does not seem willing to make discounts to lose him.

Andrea’s company Lambs, reported this morning by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, would be convinced to hypothesize Dejan Kulusevski as an important card to play. The Swede would like the coach Vincenzo very much Italian but he is not finding continuity with Max Merry. There Juventus values ​​it about 35 million euros and would be ready to offer the same amount to Fiorentina to get to the 70 million he asks Commisso. The negotiation is still in its infancy, but the Turin players are moving both with the club and with the striker’s entourage.

Juventus transfer market, contacts with Vlahovic and Fiorentina: Agnelli is looking for an exchange

Dusan Vlahovic, for its part, has long since consented to the hypothesis Juventus already for January. His decision would have been confirmed by the same agent Darko Ristic during a meeting with Federico Cherubs.

If the deal were to close positively, Juve could decide to please Morata, wanted by Barcelona already in January. As anticipated by Calciomercato.it, in fact, in recent weeks Merry he armored it for lack of alternatives. The Spaniard would instead be inclined to change shirts.

The possible arrival of Vlahovic could therefore disrupt all the plans of the Juventus and international transfer market. Also followed byArsenal among others, author of 20 goals and 4 assists in 24 season appearances, the Serbian is considered among the best young players in world football. Juventus tries to outsmart the thick competition in these torrid days of the winter transfer market.