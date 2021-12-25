Juventus, that’s when Dybala, Chiesa and Chiellini return

Juventus, from 30 ready Dybala, Chiesa and Chiellini

The Juventus team is enjoying some rest days in these Christmas holidays, from the 30th mister Allegri will start preparing for the championship match against Napoli (scheduled for January 6th evening). The technician from Thursday he should find Dybala, Chiesa and Chiellini available, who have disposed of their respective muscle injuries. He has been out of the Church for a long time, now he will have to find the best condition and, thanks to a positive period for Bernardeschi, he could initially sit on the bench against the Neapolitans.

The Argentine, on the other hand, should be back in attack alongside Morata against Napoli.

For Chiellini the ballot opens with De Ligt to support Leonardo Bonucci at the center of the rearguard.

Longer recovery times for Danilo and Ramsey instead, who will still have some for a few weeks and are further behind than their teammates in the recovery process.