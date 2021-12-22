Juventus, the Champions area is close: the numbers of the comeback

There Juventus ends the year with another victory. The 2-0 against Cagliari led Max Allegri’s team has only four points from fourth place in the standings, the last valid for a pass for the next Champions League.

Juventus from Champions, what numbers

After a limping start to the season, Juventus changed gears. In the last eight league games, the bianconeri have cwon 19 points (15 in the previous 11). The same score from Atalanta and Inter (Nerazzurri with a game still to be played). The defense is impressive, capable of only cashing in two goals in the last eight exits. Against Cagliari, beaten 2-0, he arrived the eighth cleen sheet season for Max Allegri’s team. Only the leader Inter did better (10). Definitely impressive numbers that certify the newfound solidity of the Old Lady, now engaged in a real comeback in a Champions League perspective. Atalanta, stopped by Genoa, occupies the fourth place, the last one that gives the right to participate in the next Champions League, and is away only four points from the bianconeri.

Juventus from Champions, the new amulets

The pursuit of the bianconeri is having unexpected protagonists. Paulo Dybala keep going in and out of the infirmary. Federico Chiesa has been in the pits for some time. And here is the proscenium if unexpected players are taking it like Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean. The European Champion with Italy is playing his best football since he joined Juventus. He returned to scoring after almost a year and a half of waiting and, curiously, Juventus have won seven of the eight Serie A matches in which Federico Bernardeschi has scored (a draw). Moise Kean is also convincing. The goal for the Sardinians is number 37 in his career in all club competitions; among those who have reached this figure in the top European tournaments, only Jadon Sancho of Manchester United e Erling Haaland they are younger than him. New protagonists for a comeback that continues unabated

Juventus from Champions, waiting for the champions

Max Allegri, with the success gained against Cagliari, has equaled Fabio Capello by number of wins as a manager in Serie A (252, play-offs excluded). Above all, the Juventus coach has found a way to make Juventus reliable, despite the absence of Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa. After the winter break, the Old Lady will face Naples and Rome (in addition to the Italian Super Cup final against Inter). Despite the good performance of the current squad, get back Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa it would be essential to increase the revs of the black and white engine.

Juventus from Champions – The numbers in brief

* 2 – the goals conceded by the bianconeri in the last eight league games

* 19 – The points earned in the last eight Serie A matches

* 8 – Juventus’ seasonal cleen sheets

* 252 – the victories in Serie A of Max Allegri

* 37 – Moise Kean’s goals in the top European leagues

* -4 – the distance of Juventus from fourth place

OMNISPORT