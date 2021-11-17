Juventus, the choice of Amazon triggers a social controversy

On November 25th on the Amazon Prima platform comes the Juventus who will be the star of this season’s All Or Nothing. The series of documentaries on the world of sport of the streaming platform also touches Italy for the first time, after having recounted experiences in the Premier, but also touching other sports worlds (at this link you can subscribe to the free 30-day pova).



Amazon: Juve represents Italy

To explain the decision to bet on Juventus it was Nicole Morganti, head of Italian Originals, who during the press conference and presentation of the docuseries revealed: “We wanted Juventus because it is not just the team of a city, for us the whole country tells the story. We wanted a team that would represent Italy from North to South, which is part of Italian excellence because it is recognized all over the world. It is a local product with enormous international appeal “.

During the press conference, the managers of Amazon they also revealed that this series of documentaries on the Old Lady will be different from what they have seen in the past, arguing that the show is not aimed only at Juventus fans, but at all and not just football fans.

Amazon’s choice sparked controversy

The words of the managers Amazon and the Juventus as a symbol of all of Italy, they obviously immediately sparked the controversy on social media. On the one hand the Juventus fans enthusiastic about these words, on the other the fans of the other teams who instead want to oppose this narrative: “Even abroad they know that Italy is only Juve. On the other hand we are talking about the only avant-garde Italian team, with a modern stadium for 10 years, light years ahead of the others “.

On the opposite side the irony is unleashed: “They could have just titled it” Nothing “to convey the idea” and again: “We are an embarrassing country where you do everything not to change”. While Claudia comments: “Horrible that those represent all of Italy. They just represent themselves and move forward, unfortunately “.

