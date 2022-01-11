Juventus, the Covid nightmare is back | New positive in the team

Transfer market Juventus, after yesterday’s three negativizations, a new positivity was recorded within the Juventus squad.

The Covid nightmare falls on Juventus again. Yesterday at the Continassa they had rejoiced for the negativization of three players: the third goalkeeper Pinsoglio and the two young Miretti and Soulé. But after today’s round of tampons, a new positive has emerged. This is Aaron Ramsey, the midfielder in the odor of sale in the Premier League. A very special time for the Welsh, already on the edge of the squad for market reasons.

“Juventus Football Club announces that positive Covid 19 has emerged as of Aaron Ramsey. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement“, This is stated in the note published a few minutes ago on the Juventus official website. For Massimiliano Allegri it changes very little, given that the player has not been employed for a long time.

Ramsey, as we have been telling you for some time, is destined to leave Juventus in this transfer session. The company has been working for months to find a solution that suits both. At first the path of termination was attempted – the player still has a year and a half of contract – but in the end the agreement was not reached. In the meantime, there is no shortage of offers: there are several English teams on Ramsey, among all Arsenal and Newcastle.

A few days ago it seems that Crystal Palace also joined, through its coach Patrick Vieira publicly praised of the Welsh international. Now, however, the priority will be to recover from Covid. Then we will return to thinking about the market.