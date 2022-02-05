Juventus, the first with Vlahović and a Morata alla Mandžukić: the probab …

After having been the protagonist of an absolutely crackling market, now, for the Juventus the time has come to demonstrate in the field a renewed technical and tactical strength in individuals and in the collective.





On Sunday, February 6, 2022, Allegri’s men will host theHellas Veronaduring the second postponement of the twenty-fourth day of this Serie A championship. A championship that sees the bianconeri anchored in fifth place in the standings one point from Atalanta, fourth in the standings and last team qualified for the next edition of the Champions League.

At the first of Vlahović, Allegri launches the heavy trident

Juventus-Verona will mark the debut from 1 ‘of the big purchase of this market in January: Dušan Vlahović. The Serbian will start as a starter and in front will be together with Dybala and Morata. The three tenors of Juventus all together. A strong signal from Allegri, especially towards Morata.

On the other hand, the Livorno coach had said in the past that the Spaniard was important for his Juventus. If the doubt was about living together with Vlahovic, Allegri immediately removes all doubts: the two will play together. A bit like Higuain and Mandzukic did.





The latest, coming from Continassa, tell us about an Allegri intent on unleashing the renewed Juventus offensive gunfire: this means that the 2000-born striker will not act in tandem with one of Dybala or Moratabut with both on its sides, in the unprecedented positions of offensive wings of an attack trident.

A move that is reminiscent of the one already made with Mandzukic. Morata could replicate what the Croatian did. Mobile striker, the Spaniard will have to adapt to his new position and could give even more weight to the Juventus attack.





However, it will not be only the day of Vlahovic’s premiere. Allegri has every intention of launching Zakari as a starter in midfield. Together with him there will be Arthur and Rabiot.

The probable formation of Juventus

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczęsny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Arthur, Zakaria, Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahović, Morata.