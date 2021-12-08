Juventus, the infirmary does not give peace to Massimiliano Allegri

He just can’t live quiet days lately Massimiliano Allegri. In fact, even today the Juventus coach, as if he were really on a roller coaster, had to take note of conflicting news which, inevitably, did not leave him completely calm on the eve of the last match of Champions League against the Malmo.

Juventus, Kulusevski under the knife

Against the Swedes he will not be in the game Dejan Kulusevski, forced to go under the knife to solve a acute sinusitis of odontogenic origin that was haunting him recently.

The operation, as communicated by the Juventus club, was perfectly successful and will allow the Scandinavian striker born in 2000 to return to the field in a rather short time.

Juventus, the absence and use of Kulusevski

The former Atalanta will not be eligible for the last match of the Champions League group stage (this challenge is not relevant for the purposes of qualifying for the round of 16) but not for the away match against Venice next weekend.

Its absence will deprive Merry of a man who, although not essential, enjoys a certain consideration within the Juventus coaching staff who have often deployed him as a starter this season.

These days then, also given the difficulties in going online, to have a man less in offensive spins certainly cannot please the Livorno coach, who is still looking for the best set-up and the right balance.

Juventus, not just bad news

Allegri was able in part to console with the recovery of Mattia De Sciglio, finally returned to training with his teammates.

In the pits since last October, the former AC Milan full-back will probably return to the squad for the match against Malmo and, if called into question, he will certainly try to make his contribution to the cause of a Juventus in search, after the victories against Genoa And Salerno, of the third consecutive affirmation between the championship and the Cup.

