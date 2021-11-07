Sports

Juventus, the infirmary is crowded: the situation

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

A stop for the championship for Juventus, who will return to the field on November 20 to face the Lazio of the former Maurizio Sarri.

J Medical @Getty

So a few days of rest for some members of the squad, while others will be around the world busy with their respective national teams. Juventus sees a large part of his team leave and Allegri hopes to have everyone back in the ideal conditions to face the end of this 2021 as much as possible. Now, however, we must also deal with the infirmary because there have been several players who have missed the match with Fiorentina or who left the field prematurely, like Alex Sandro. We assess the situation.

READ ALSO—> Juventus transfer market, assault in January: the key is De Ligt

READ ALSO—> Juventus transfer market, the great refusal: he said no to Agnelli twice

Juventus, the infirmary was suddenly crowded. After the break, Kean returns

Juventus
Juventus, Chiellini (Getty)

Starting right from the Brazilian side, the impression is that he was left out at half-time for precautionary reasons. After the stop it should be in place. No Fiorentina even the goalkeeper Szczesny, who took a blow to the side. Nothing particularly serious, he too will soon be back in the group. Muscle problems excluded the two central players from the match with the Viola Bonucci and Chiellini. Their conditions also need to be assessed from a national perspective. The attacker will return after the break Moise Kean, a precious piece for Allegri. On the other hand, the conditions of De Sciglio should be evaluated.

Previous articleJuventus, climb the hierarchy: it is difficult to do without him now

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

MotoGP Algarve: Bagnaia fights and wins over Quartararo, super Morbidelli | News

1 day ago

Count at Tottenham? Nuno Espirito Santo exonerated, the spurs try

6 days ago

Triestina, rights to Sportitalia to broadcast live race with Roma and triangular of August 6

July 16, 2021

McKennie’s growth and Allegri’s confidence: it can change his future | First page

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button