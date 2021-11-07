Juventus, the infirmary is crowded: the situation

A stop for the championship for Juventus, who will return to the field on November 20 to face the Lazio of the former Maurizio Sarri.

So a few days of rest for some members of the squad, while others will be around the world busy with their respective national teams. Juventus sees a large part of his team leave and Allegri hopes to have everyone back in the ideal conditions to face the end of this 2021 as much as possible. Now, however, we must also deal with the infirmary because there have been several players who have missed the match with Fiorentina or who left the field prematurely, like Alex Sandro. We assess the situation.

Juventus, the infirmary was suddenly crowded. After the break, Kean returns

Starting right from the Brazilian side, the impression is that he was left out at half-time for precautionary reasons. After the stop it should be in place. No Fiorentina even the goalkeeper Szczesny, who took a blow to the side. Nothing particularly serious, he too will soon be back in the group. Muscle problems excluded the two central players from the match with the Viola Bonucci and Chiellini. Their conditions also need to be assessed from a national perspective. The attacker will return after the break Moise Kean, a precious piece for Allegri. On the other hand, the conditions of De Sciglio should be evaluated.