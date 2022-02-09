Juventus, the injury is an ordeal

Juventus in a couple of weeks will have to face Villarreal for the first knockout round of the Champions League. The latest on the condition of the bomber

There Juventus has a very important appointment to face to the fullest and without the possibility of making a mistake: we are talking about the round of 16 of Champions League against the Villarreal.

The Spaniards have already amply demonstrated their value during the group stage, in which they managed to give a lot of annoyance (and not only) to Manchester United And Atalanta. Now the next step is to hurt the Juventus, but it won’t be that easy. A task made difficult also by the absence of a top-level footballer for the yellow submarine. We are referring to Gerard Moreno. The striker, in recent seasons, has shown all the qualities of him, managing to impress with goals scored and quality in the management of the offensive maneuver. The constant annoyances to the soleus, however, are decisively influencing his vintage. And Juventus remains at the window.

Juventus, Gerard Moreno knocked out and the Champions League becomes a mirage

Villarreal officially expressed its opinion on Gerard Moreno’s stop: “After the tests carried out on Gerard Moreno, it was confirmed the muscle injury that dragged on the soleus of the right leg. The attacker will require specific rehabilitation and readaptation treatment. The recovery time will depend on its evolution ”.

The daily ‘Sport’ is clear on the recovery times: three to four weeks at least for the striker who, therefore, is moving further and further away from the Champions League round of 16. A real ordeal this season for the striker who has suffered several relapses and has seen his return to the field increasingly delayed. Now the situation has not improved, on the contrary. And the match against Juve is almost a mirage.