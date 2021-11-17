Juventus, the Lazio mission has started: Dybala in the balance, now Kean warms up the engines

The post-national week for Juventus must be more than identifying the real Juventus recovery or a recovery path from the difficulties still to be built. And the week, which will continue with the midweek in London against Chelsea and the home match against Atalanta, will begin with the match at the Olympic stadium against Lazio of the former Maurizio Sarri. Race where Paulo Dybala could be missing and which could see the returning Moise Kean starting from the first minute who, yesterday, together with his teammates, started the Lazio mission.

Dybala danger: Lazio is in the balance.

An inflammation in the left soleus complicates, once again, the days of Paulo Dybala in retreat with his Argentina. No challenge with Brazil last night with a long return that began immediately after the game. Upon her arrival in Turin, the medical and technical staff will have a clearer picture of Joya’s conditions, but she enters by right among the training doubts for the match against the Biancocelesti. Management will be prudent as usual and no risk will be taken, only the boy’s answers will allow us to understand in the coming days the availability for the trip to Rome. As mentioned, the doubt is more than legitimate.

Kean warms up the engines.

Dybala hangs in the balance, certainly absent instead Federico Bernardeschi who with Italy in Northern Ireland has remedied a low-grade injury to the right iliopsoas muscle that will expel him from the field at least for the rest of November. On the other hand, those who get hotter and hotter are Moise Kean who, after the stop due to an injury before Inter, resumed working with the group last week vigorously applying for a position as a holder in the challenge of the Olimpico. He tries and hopes, launching messages on messages in training to Massimiliano Allegri. Who will have to decide, also on the basis of the answers that Paulo Dybala will provide to him upon his return to Turin.