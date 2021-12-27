Sports

Juventus, the name of Milik is back in fashion for the attack

The bianconeri are looking for an experienced forward on loan or with the right of redemption and the Pole in Marseille is not happy

The departure in the summer of Cristiano Ronaldo left a hole in the offensive department of the Juventus that neither Morata nor Kean for now they have managed to fill in and so for January the Old Lady is hunting for a center forward. The names that have been circulating in the last few days are many, from Cavani to Martial And Aubameyang until you get to Mauro Icardi (for which the PSG is not open to loans for now), but in the last few hours the name of Arkadiusz Milik, already close to moving to Turin in the past.

The bianconeri are looking for an experienced forward on loan or with the right of redemption and the Polish former Napoli, who is struggling to find his place in Marseille, could be the right solution. Another solution could be instead Scamacca, but for the Sassuolo center forward everything will depend on the sales.

In January, Juve would like to say goodbye to Arthur, but given the Brazilian’s card evaluation and the difficulties in selling him, the plans for the exit could change. If he were to leave Dejan Kulusevski, which is very popular in the Premier League (Arsenal and Everton above all), the Scamacca coup scheduled for next summer could be anticipated (Vlahovic at the moment seems out of reach).

