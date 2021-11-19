Juventus, the press release on Dybala’s conditions: Allegri worried

If the championship hiatus brings several Serie A teams back to players understandably disappointed by the flop of the Italian national team, which failed to qualify directly for the World 2022, having to resort to the playoffs, the situation is not much better for some of the South American players returning from the transoceanic struggles with their respective representatives.

Juventus, the press release on the conditions of Paulo Dybala

FromInter, who in addition to having lost Alexis Sanchez will find a Lautaro Martinez always subdued, even with Argentina, at Juventus, which re-embraces a Paulo Dybala fresh 28, but also with several concerns. Above all, the injury that forced him to leave the field at the end of the first half of the match won by Seleccion against Uruguay and valid for qualifying for Qatar 2022.

The number 10 of Juventus underwent the investigations of the case, which excluded the presence of muscle lesions, confirming however an important fatigue.

This the official press release of the Juventus club: “The diagnostic tests that Paulo Dybala underwent this morning at the J | Medical excluded muscle injuries and confirmed fatigue in the posterior tibial muscle diagnosed in the national team, currently being resolved. His condition will be monitored on a daily basis ”.

Juventus, Allegri loses Dybala for Lazio and Chelsea

Precisely the final proposition, that “his conditions will be monitored daily”, seems to completely eliminate the already few chances that Paulo Dybala will be available to Max Allegri for the advance on Saturday 20 November at 6 pm in the home of the Lazio of the great ex Maurizio Sarri.

However, it seems unlikely that the Juventus coach will decide to risk Paulo Dybala also in the match scheduled just three days later at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, decisive for the important race for first place in the group of Champions League.

Certain predictions cannot be made, the good news for Juventus is that the injury is modest, but unfortunately for the Bianconeri there are very important commitments on the horizon, starting with the one against Lazio, a challenge in which Juventus he will not be able to afford to lose any more points in the championship after the new comeback attempt with the last minute victory over Fiorentina began before the break.

Paulo Dybala criticized in Argentina

Dybala could be available for the other direct clash, the one on Saturday 27 at home againstAtalanta.

The ‘Joya’, who returned to play in the national team against Uruguay after two years, was the protagonist of the assist for Di Maria’s decisive goal, without however shining in the rest of the game, even before the injury, at point to be harshly criticized by the Argentine press, which accused the player of not having exploited the chance offered by the absence of Leo Messi.

