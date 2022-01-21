Listen to the audio version of the article

Juventus, the replacement for Chiesa and the deputy Locatelli are already at home. Green line for Allegri in a transfer market key

Green line for the Juve And Massimiliano Allegri. In a market made up of opportunities and choices, the management looks “in home”, making some assessments that go perfectly with the green project, which has been implemented for some years now. In addition to the big, thoughts also concern the enhancement of those players already present in Juventus orbit.

Juve Church substitute: “at home” solution for Allegri

The season ended Federico Chiesa it presupposes a graft, at least from a numerical point of view, to cope with such a heavy absence. The idea would come from the Under 23, with Marley Aké who could join the first team on a permanent basis. The personality and resourcefulness shown on his debut against Sampdoria surprised everyone, so much so as to convince Allegri to bet on him even in the first team. He is not the only one, however, since in the rotations and in the direct line with the Second team he could also fall Matias Soulé. The two jewels, therefore, are candidates to “reinforce” Juventus’ attack in the rest of the season.

Deputy Locatelli: the idea of ​​the market in midfield

The outputs a midfield (Ramsey, Arthur above all) pigeonhole the mosaic on any new purchases. Zakaria And Bruno Guimaraes heat up the slots of the big names, but there is another idea on which the management thinks. Bringing Nicolò Rovella back to Turin in advance is not a utopia: the midfielder’s loan to Genoa expires in June, and Juventus would like to anticipate his return ticket under the Mole. Six months ago in black and white to add quality and freshness to the department, giving Allegri an extra solution in its rotations.