Juventus, the words of De Ligt frighten the Juventus fans

The fans of the Juventus they cling to Matthijs De Ligt. Even against the Bologna, the Dutch defender was one of the best on the pitch for the training of Massimiliano Allegri. Three heavy points those won against the Bolognese, and a proof of character of the player who in the second half was also angry with a teammate.

After the match, to the microphones of the journalists, the young former Ajax defender also explained the reason for that anger: “I don’t understand when players make mental mistakes, I don’t like this. The mentality is important to me. I always want to win and do everything to win ”.

De Ligt: the concern of the fans is growing

The economic situation of the Juventus it has once again been fixed with a capital injection, but the bianconeri also have to deal with the crisis that has hit world football. And De Ligt is undoubtedly one of the finest pieces in the Old Lady’s “glassware”. For this reason, there is growing concern among the fans about his sale, especially if the team results do not arrive.

A palpable concern also on social media: “Instead of cloning it – Michael claims – it will be sold in July, indeed we will sell it at the end of August so as not to be able to replace it”. Concern also shared by Adriana: “He has grown up but Juve have not, so in June he will go elsewhere where there is mentality. He doesn’t have a black and white heart like Dybala and I’m not blaming him for it. He is a great professional, it is right that he is in the midst of his peers, unfortunately we are a small thing now “.

Juventus: Champions goal

Yesterday afternoon what scared the fans were the words of Arrivabene with the manager who threw a bucket of cold water on the hopes of an important market in the transfer window. And the fans fear that without the right competitiveness some players may leave: “Raiola sent him here to learn how to defend, I would say it helped. It was one of his best games at Juve. He will help us to rebuild the team with what we will get from his sale ”.

