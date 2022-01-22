Juventus transfer market, a surprise choice for Vlahovic

Juventus moves on the transfer market to get to Dusan Vlahovic. A sensational indication, however, could change everything

All crazy about Dusan Vlahovic, and the Juventus in particular. The Old Lady has started the big hunt for the Serbian bomber sul transfer market and also for the immediate.

The striker in recent months and in general since the 2021 calendar year has earned everyone’s respect and admiration, with goals and excellent performances. A complete profile that combines physicality and aggression with not indifferent technical qualities. And above all the many networks in A league And Italian Cup, even very recent. In short, Vlahovic is a rare profile on the transfer market and that would seem to be particularly useful for Juventus. After the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo, in fact, the Old Lady has lost – even only on a numerical level – a great haul of goals from her attacking department. Numbers that he intends to recover with the graft of the Serbian bomber. In an operation that could also include Dejan Kulusevski and which could experience its hottest days as early as January. But, while we wait for the talks to go live, our Twitter users seem to have different ideas for the footballer.

Juventus transfer market, turning point for Vlahovic: users promote Inter

In the last few hours, in particular, there has been a lot of talk about an offer by Juventus for the player. A proposal that Joe Barone immediately denied and that could hide unexpected scenarios for Vlahovic. We asked our users on Twitter which destination they would see best for the striker and the result, if it were to really happen, would certainly not please Juventus. We are talking about Inter. The Nerazzurri are among the clubs that are at the window for the Serbian and according to our users they would be the best choice for the striker. The survey, in fact, was won by the Beloved with 28.9%, very little compared to Bayern Monaco. Even surpassed real Madrid And Arsenal. Below we propose the results.