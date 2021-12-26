Juventus transfer market, a surprise name appears for the attack

Juventus, all the options for the attack

For Vlahovic it will be discussed directly in June, while for Icardi the road is uphill from various points of view. Until a few weeks ago it seemed that we could get serious for Anthony Martial, but even in this case the road seems to be closing. The Frenchman was practically discarded by the new Rangnick coach, but Sevilla seems to be on pole on him. The Andalusians have accelerated heavily in the last few hours, ready to grab the sporting performances of the former Monaco at any cost, determined to change the air to find more continuity and express themselves on the levels to which he has often accustomed us.

For this reason, the other real option it would seem to be the one that bears the name of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The attacker is breaking up with Arteta and Arsenal, he had bad behavior according to the management and for this reason he was punished first with the removal of the captain’s armband and then with the exclusion from the squad for several matches. For this reason, a goodbye already in January cannot be ruled out: a possible great opportunity for Juventus, looking for an important shot that does not cost an arm and a leg.