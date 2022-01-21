Juventus transfer market, agreement reached | But Vlahovic blocks everything

Fiorentina would have reached an agreement with Arsenal for the transfer in January of Vlahovic, who is holding back: Juventus in the background

What Dusan’s next team will be Vlahovic? These are hot days for the future of the Serbian striker, who continues to dominate the A league to the sound of goals and performances like a true champion. Not surprisingly, the eyes of the top clubs are on him. We know very well the interest of Juventus, who would like to make a first level shot to enhance the role of center forward (despite the confidence given to Morata).

To put a spoke in the wheel to the ‘Old Lady’ is trying theArsenal. The intention of the ‘Gunners’ is to give themselves a new center forward already in transfer market of January. This immediate need arises mainly from the break with Aubameyang. The current week could lead to a definitive turning point as regards Vlahovic’s fate in the coming months. As we have on Calciomercato.it, the English club has decided to come forward concretely with a flor of millions proposal (around 60) in order to convince the Fiorentina. According to what is learned from ‘talkSPORT’, Viola would have accepted Arsenal’s offer and would be pushing in order to conclude the transaction in question.

On the other hand, the Tuscans would not want to sell Vlahovic to Juventus, a historic rival. There have already been significant precedents and the fans would not digest it this time. Hence the management and the president Commisso they deepened the discussions especially with the teams interested in Premier League and Arsenal is undoubtedly the most concrete track for January.

However, the player’s will is in contrast. Vlahovic, in fact, would like to go to Juventus next summer at all costs, thus not taking into consideration all the other possible destinations. A stance that is the result of a promise made in October by the ‘Old Lady’ which, according to ‘talkSPORT’, is considered sufficient by the bomber. All this would have literally infuriated Fiorentina, which was also refused several times the renewal of the contract. Juventus, therefore, seems to be the number one option for Vlahovic, who is preparing to end the season under the leadership of Italian.