Juventus transfer market, all under examination: termination hypothesis

Juventus transfer market: all under scrutiny after the fool of Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. Hypothesis of early resolutions

These are delicate days at home Juventus after the collapse in Champions League against the Chelsea champion of Europe. The direct match in the league with theAtalanta takes on even greater importance.

The bianconeri can no longer fail in A league and are immediately called to react after the crash of Stamford Bridge. At the center of the cyclone is Maximilian Merry, but after Chelsea also several players have ended up in the crosshairs of the critics. From Rabiot And Bentancur to Alex Sandro, not forgetting Aaron Ramsey who also missed the London challenge due to the usual physical problems. As reported by ‘Tuttosport’, now they are all under scrutiny and drastic decisions by the Juventus management are not ruled out.

Juventus transfer market, all under discussion: early resolution hypotheses

‘Tuttosport’ took stock of the “repeat” elements of the Juventus squad: Alex Sandro can no longer return to its levels continuously, Ramsey in fact it has never been seen. Rodrigo’s involution is worrying, and now constant Bentancur, while Arthur still has everything to prove. To these must be added Adrien Rabiot, which has never managed to impose itself and alternates highs (few) and lows (most of the games), as well as the Morata seen in this first part of the season. After Chelsea, the newspaper reports, they are all under scrutiny and for some, one could not even be ruled out early termination of the contract. The others, on the other hand, are destined to end up on the market in search of a sale.