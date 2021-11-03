Juventus transfer market, Allegri exemption closer

Transfer market Juventus, the ninth place in the standings and the double defeat with Sassuolo and Verona remove the coach from Turin.

In the summer, Massimiliano Allegri was called back to revive a team that, for the first time after nine years of domination, had missed the Scudetto goal. Last season, with Andrea Pirlo on the bench, Juventus won the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup, but failed the most important appointments. That is to say the tricolor but above all the Champions League. In fact, in the maximum continental competition, the path of the Old Lady was interrupted again in the round of 16. And even the fourth place caught by the broken cap was not enough for the former Juventus midfielder to deserve reconfirmation.

Allegri therefore represented a reassuring return to the past. And it is no coincidence that his arrival was welcomed by most of the fans. We are anxious to go back to seeing a Juventus that is perhaps less beautiful but certainly a winner. As it was until 2019, the year in which the paths of the club and the Livorno technician separated.

Juventus transfer market, the quotas on the possible exemption collapse

Allegri’s first months on the Juventus bench proved to be more difficult than expected. Beyond the first place in the cup, Juventus had not been seen so disappointing in the league for years. Chiellini and his teammates struggle both in terms of play and results. After the four 1-0 in a row and the draw at Inter, the two huge steps backwards with Sassuolo and Verona. Two defeats that hurt and forced the management to opt out. And, inevitably, the position of the coach is no longer so firm.

As reported Calcioomercato.it, in the last few hours the odds relating to a possible exemption of Allegri have literally collapsed. According to Sisal Matchpoint, his dismissal is given at 9, while immediately after the home defeat against Sassuolo he was offered at 16. Also for the bookmakers, in short, Allegri and Juve are increasingly distant.