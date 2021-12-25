Juventus transfer market, Allegri no longer wants it: owner ‘given’

One of the Juventus owners could leave Turin in January: Allegri no longer wants him, in Spain they even speak of a ‘symbolic’ price

There Juventus can say goodbye to some players in the coming months. The revolution is underway, the management’s goal is to rejuvenate, it has also begun to spend several million to lead to Turin what seemed like the possible champions of the future. From church to Kulusevski, passing through de Ligt, the Bianconeri’s policy is clear.

For this, however, it will take years and in the meantime in Massimiliano’s squad Merry there are also some players who are performing well below expectations. Morata he has had ups and downs, he is not a goalscorer, he has had a very hard time in which even the fans have criticized him a lot. Now the Juventus seems to be recovering, the Spaniard is growing but still the redemption from Atletico remains in strong doubt. Also Kean he did not convince, then in the midfield of heavy players that the management would give way before immediately there is more than one. Even in defense.

From Spain: Allegri cuts Alex Sandro, there is Real Madrid

In fact, the revolution passes through all departments, Cuadrado in recent years he has been one of the best, perhaps among the very few to save himself, but he too has shown some limitations and shortcomings this season. The Colombian will turn 34 in May, he is also expiring, as well as for Chiellini And Bonucci the identity card requires different arguments. But Merry would not be satisfied above all with Alex Sandro, 31 years in January and expiring 2023. As reported by ‘fichajes.net’, the Tuscan technician would have put the Brazilian on his ‘black list’ as early as January, making the real Madrid.

The Blancos are looking for a level player with a low cost for the left wing, the perfect name – according to the Spanish portal – would be precisely that of the side of the Juventus. A player who is not giving his best, but with undoubted offensive and defensive qualities, these are certainly more marked than his compatriot. Marcelo. The decisive fact is that the bianconeri would even let him leave in January for a price even ‘symbolic’, Since Merry no longer bets on him.