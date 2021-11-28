Sports

Juventus transfer market, Allegri sacked | Game over Lambs

Juventus, the patience is over: the verdict on Allegri was sanctioned at the final whistle of the match against Atalanta.

After the indecent defeat suffered in the Champions League against Chelsea, Juventus are unable to get back on top in the league: Atalanta conquers the Stadium thanks to a goal from Duvan Zapata, and probably puts an end to the Bianconeri’s dreams of catching up the Champions League train.

Allegri © LaPresse

Dybala and his companions, after having suffered the network of the Orobics, tried to climb the slope, but they ended up first on Musso’s gloves, able to defuse at least two clear chances of the hosts, and then on the crossbar, who rejected the conclusion at cotton thread of the “Joya“. Obviously, it was the case that ended up in the dock Max Allegri, targeted by critics and his own fans, perhaps for the first time so vehemently since the beginning of the season. 21 points in 13 races they are an objectively too meager booty for those who have been filmed with the clear intention of returning to the noble floors of the ranking; most of all, it is the lack of play and ideas that reveal the total inability of the Livorno coach to take the reins of a team that until now he has not been able to manage as he would have liked.

Juventus transfer market, Allegri “exonerated”: the fury of the fans explodes on social networks

The people of Twitter represented an important sounding board of the anger that the fans of the “Old Lady” feel towards a technical management to say the least revisable, to put it mildly. There are many messages that criticize Allegri’s work: there are those who ask for his exemption, those who instead point the finger at the “antiquated” game that the technician from Livorno (not) gave to his creature, and those who even regret Pirlo, hoping for a return.

