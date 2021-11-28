Juventus transfer market, Allegri sacked | Game over Lambs

Juventus, the patience is over: the verdict on Allegri was sanctioned at the final whistle of the match against Atalanta.

After the indecent defeat suffered in the Champions League against Chelsea, Juventus are unable to get back on top in the league: Atalanta conquers the Stadium thanks to a goal from Duvan Zapata, and probably puts an end to the Bianconeri’s dreams of catching up the Champions League train.

Dybala and his companions, after having suffered the network of the Orobics, tried to climb the slope, but they ended up first on Musso’s gloves, able to defuse at least two clear chances of the hosts, and then on the crossbar, who rejected the conclusion at cotton thread of the “Joya“. Obviously, it was the case that ended up in the dock Max Allegri, targeted by critics and his own fans, perhaps for the first time so vehemently since the beginning of the season. 21 points in 13 races they are an objectively too meager booty for those who have been filmed with the clear intention of returning to the noble floors of the ranking; most of all, it is the lack of play and ideas that reveal the total inability of the Livorno coach to take the reins of a team that until now he has not been able to manage as he would have liked.

Juventus transfer market, Allegri “exonerated”: the fury of the fans explodes on social networks

The people of Twitter represented an important sounding board of the anger that the fans of the “Old Lady” feel towards a technical management to say the least revisable, to put it mildly. There are many messages that criticize Allegri’s work: there are those who ask for his exemption, those who instead point the finger at the “antiquated” game that the technician from Livorno (not) gave to his creature, and those who even regret Pirlo, hoping for a return.

The paucity of the rose? All national. Littleness is the incapable cagon, as Tévez called him, on the bench#AllegriOut and give us Pirlo back – Divus Consul sine colleague 🤍🖤 (@DivusConsul) November 28, 2021

Unfortunately yes it will go on with #AllegriOut regardless, in order not to admit that he was wrong to call him back. There will be no result or signal to admit that it is unsuitable and obsolete, old for a football that has changed – Daniele Cutuli (@Giunnes) November 28, 2021

It’s 9:38 am, he still hasn’t resigned but above all I still don’t understand how he was able to put up #Bernardeschi and not #Kulusevski #AllegriOut – ndostaturo (@ndostaturo) November 28, 2021

We are only at the beginning of this cycle which will last at least 4 years. And look after a few months already how we are all reduced. Look inside yourself and ask yourself: does it make sense to keep watching the games of this team?#AllegriOut – #AllegriOut (@ Fra_tf91) November 28, 2021

At the end of the season, a radical change is needed: via presidency and management, via the coach and via elements of the squad…. Starting again with a serious project without friendships and lecchinismo#Juventus #JuventusAtalanta #agnelliout #AllegriOut – Mario BiancoNero (subscribe on YouTube) (@JchannelMario) November 28, 2021