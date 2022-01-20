Juventus transfer market, Arthur’s agent in conversation with Arsenal

Arsenal on Arthur of Juventus, the current scenario

Arsenal’s interest is always strong on the Brazilian midfielder, the English club would always be in constant contact with the player’s entourage, today there would even have been a meeting between the agent Federico Pastorello and the management of the Gunners: the right formula is studied to convince Juventus to immediately deprive themselves of Arthur. Despite the inconsistent employment of the player, however, that the sale will materialize by the end of January appears unlikely: Arsenal is currently unwilling to go beyond the loan, and Juventus would not have the right economic strength to look for a replacement, even more so in such a tight time frame. Nothing can be ruled out, but the scenario seems quite flat in this sense.