Juventus transfer market, Arthur’s agent in conversation with Arsenal

Mister Allegri can’t find him a place in the middle of the field next to Locatelli at least from 1 ‘, with the exception of the game won yesterday against Sampdoria, and then Arthur, evidently in the second line at this moment in the hierarchies of the Juventus coach, continues to think of a goodbye to the Old Lady already in the transfer window currently underway.
Arsenal on Arthur of Juventus, the current scenario
Arsenal’s interest is always strong on the Brazilian midfielder, the English club would always be in constant contact with the player’s entourage, today there would even have been a meeting between the agent Federico Pastorello and the management of the Gunners: the right formula is studied to convince Juventus to immediately deprive themselves of Arthur. Despite the inconsistent employment of the player, however, that the sale will materialize by the end of January appears unlikely: Arsenal is currently unwilling to go beyond the loan, and Juventus would not have the right economic strength to look for a replacement, even more so in such a tight time frame. Nothing can be ruled out, but the scenario seems quite flat in this sense.
Arthur and the Fantasy Football, a story of little love
From the point of view of Fantasy Football, Arthur’s departure would certainly not represent a huge loss for the fantasy coaches: already unwilling to get bonuses, with the lack of continuity of employment the situation becomes even more difficult for him. There are just 6 appearances in Serie A 2021/22, 0 bonuses and 2 yellow cards, all for an average rating of 5.92 transformed by the malus in 5.75 of fantamedia. A booty that cannot satisfy those who thought of investing in him at the beginning of the season.