Juventus transfer market, assault on Zakaria: an offer immediately presented

Juventus transfer market: all about Zakaria

It looked like Nandez could be the right profile for midfield, but in the last few hours a ‘very important acceleration for Denis Zakaria at Juventus. The bianconeri are serious about the Borussia M’Gladbach midfielder, determined to reinforce their midfield department with a high-level purchase, as this would be.

Zakaria has the contract expiring with Borussia in June 2022 and he does not seem to have any intention of prolonging his ties with the Germans. To avoid losing the Swiss on a free transfer, it could therefore be decided to sell him now, to Juventus which is the only club to have come forward immediately, with the hope of burning the competition. 7 million euros including bonuses were put on the pot, a negligible figure given the player’s value, but which could hardly have been higher given the boy’s contractual situation. Juventus are pushing, the boy is flattered and Borussia is thinking about it.

However, the deal will also depend in part on a possible sale to midfield. Without any farewell in the median (not considering Ramsey), it is almost impossible to think that the bianconeri can buy another player. With the Arthur-Arsenal negotiation blockedonly Bentancur remains: Aston Villa is serious for him, but at the moment the offer is low. There could be big twists in the next few hours right now Zakaria’s fate also depends on this negotiation.