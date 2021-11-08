Sports

Juventus transfer market, blitz in Germany for the new bomber

Photo of Kim Lee
0 4 1 minute read

Juventus is working in a transfer market key to buy a new striker, Darwin Nunez is also in the sights

cheerful lambs juventus rabiot
Allegri e Allegri © LaPresse

German mission for Darwin Nunez. Last week, on the occasion of Bayern Munich-Benfica from Champions League, reports ‘Tuttosport’, according to what filters from Lusitanian circles, there would also have been a collaborator of Cherubs at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Juventus monitors the growth of the Uruguayan striker born in 1999, followed in recent months by Milan And Rome. In the match lost by the Lusitanians for 5 to 2, Nunez entered the second half managing to score one of his club’s two goals.

READ ALSO >>> Transfer market, cut by Mourinho: sale and ‘gift’ for Allegri

Juventus transfer market, Champions League blitz for Benfica’s Nunez

darwin nunez transfer market inter milan benfica
Nunez © Getty Images

READ ALSO >>> CMIT TV | Vlahovic crushed: “I don’t want him at Juve and he’s not worth all that money”

For quality and prospects, Nunez represents a player suited to the project of the Juventus, which has put him in the sights in view of June. However, the competition is fierce and includes various interests from the rich Premier League. The primary goal of the bianconeri, however, remains Dusan Vlahovic of the Fiorentina, viewed Saturday night in the match won at the Stadium. Therefore, the objectives of Lambs to reinforce the Juventus attack in view of next season.

Previous articleAllegri wins again, Juventus renews him until 2024

Source link

