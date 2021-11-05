Juventus transfer market, bomb from England | Pogba has already decided

The great dream of Juventus fans remains Paul Pogba, whose contract expires in June. For now, no renewal and confirmations arrive from France

The second adventure at the Manchester United by Paul Pogba, which returned to Old Trafford for an amount exceeding 100 million euros, and now risks leaving again on a free transfer. The French midfielder is alternating highs and lows again this year at the court of Solskjaer, even with some tactical misunderstandings.

Pogba remains the great forbidden dream of the fans of the Juventus. In fact, the Frenchman is periodically compared to the Juventus club between dreams and complex reality. The costs are very high even if the former Juventus player this time really risks not renewing and saying goodbye at no cost. Pogba in fact, as pointed out by ‘Manchester Evening News’ he showed no desire to extend his contract.

READ ALSO >>> CMIT TV | Telenovela Brozovic, Biasin: double announcement on Conte and Milan

Juventus transfer market, opening from France for Pogba: PSG observes

Further confirmations of this type arrived from ‘Le10sport.com’, which underlines how since Pogba did not extend the expiring contract 2022 in this period of the season, and this despite an offer from United, he obviously has no intention of doing so.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, closes in January: there is the yes of the player

If he had wanted to conclude a deal, it would have been done before he entered the final year of the contract. In the current state of affairs, therefore, an unlikely turning point would be needed for the midfielder to remain at United. In this context, therefore, the Paris Saint Germain navigating in a more favorable context than ever.