Juventus transfer market, bomb from Spain

The latest from the Juventus transfer market highlight the figures of the operation for a big player with a past in Serie A and in the sights of the bianconeri

In the sights of the Juventus, but the deal would be far from zero cost even though his contract is still expiring at the end of this season.

We are talking about Antonio Rudiger, one of the great ‘occasions’ of the transfer market because the German central has the contract terminated next June 30th. Chelsea want the renewal, but are ‘clashing’ with the exorbitant requests of the former Roma.

High demands for the ‘Blues’, let alone for the bianconeri who intend to cut the total wages by 35%. ‘Marca’ has revealed the figures Rudiger is aiming for for a new contract, with Chelsea himself or with one of the clubs interested in him. In addition to Juve, there are Bayern Munich, Real Madrid (apparently slipped away in recent weeks) and Paris Saint-Germain. 55 million euros, so much it would cost to take Rudiger according to the rumors of the Madrid newspaper.

Juventus transfer market, Rudiger far away: 55 million are needed for the German’s yes

Fifty-five million between salary and bonus, for a contract of at least four years. At the moment Chelsea remain ahead of the other top clubs, even if twists and turns are not ruled out. Ultimately and rightly, Rudiger will sign with whoever puts the most money on the table, starting from that figure that Juve certainly cannot reach.