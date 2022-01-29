Juventus transfer market, Cherubini unleashed | Chosen after Morata

Juventus transfer market, Cherubini is unleashed: the Juventus sporting director has chosen after Morata: the latest to arrive from England

Juventus does not stop. He has no intention of stopping. And according to some news coming from England, the Juventus sporting director, Cherubini, would have chosen Morata’s replacement. Obviously everything is linked to the possible departure of the Spanish striker towards Barcelona.

Not only Vlahovic, but another striker would be ready to wear black and white for the next six months should the Spaniard go away. The name is that of Pierre Aubameyang, born in 1989, center forward of Arsenal and the Gabonese national team. He broke up with Arteta who knocked him out and is looking for a team that could make him play. The Guardian is confident that Cherubini is ready for an assault.

READ ALSO: Juventus transfer market, immediate farewell: 33 million | There is only one obstacle

READ ALSO: Juventus, Vlahovic visits: storm Asl | How the bianconeri acted

Juventus transfer market, the formula for Aubameyang

The forward could be on loan for six months. Without a redemption obligation put between the options. A deal that Juventus could like, which, we recall, is constantly updated with the Gunners for Arthur, who is still not sure of his stay in Turin.

A real revolution within Juve. Who started the season badly, which is now in fifth place in the standings, out of the Champions League, and who has decided without a doubt not to risk last season as happened when only the draw of Verona on the field of Naples allowed the Piedmontese to enter the highest European competition. You can’t risk such a thing. So here is that Agnelli has given the green light for these operations that are changing the face of the bianconeri.