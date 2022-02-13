Juventus transfer market, chosen after Morata

Many transfer market rumors involve Juventus even at this stage of the season, when transfers are now closed.

Why is easily understood. We must also look to next season, trying to better plan the moves to be made. Also because it is essential to burn time to try to get ahead of the competition on the objectives set.

Even Juventus obviously is already thinking about the future and the management has certainly drawn up a list of possible reinforcements to bring to mister Allegri as a dowry. Also in attack, where Vlahovic has arrived but where the Bianconeri may need other additions. Players with other characteristics than those of the Serbian.

READ ALSO -> Juventus transfer market, in January he did not move. The summer auction is ready

READ ALSO -> Juventus transfer market, two new owners for Allegri: how the starting line-up changes

Juventus transfer market, Raspadori the number one goal for the attack

As “Don Balon” explains, the bianconeri have long been setting their sights on Giacomo Raspadori of Sassuolo. He is the one chosen to reinforce Allegri’s attack, especially if Morata will play elsewhere at the end of the season. The black-green starlet, 21, has a bright future ahead of him, as well as a present that sees him increasingly protagonist with his team’s jersey. But we will have to burn the competition, especially that of Inter. However – explains the portal specialized in the transfer market – we must not forget that also Psg and Chelsea observe with particular attention to this footballer. In the summer, therefore, a real auction could open for him, but the Bianconeri seem to be clearly favorites.