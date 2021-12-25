Juventus transfer market, Christmas surprise: immediate sale

Juventus is preparing to finally say goodbye to another player: the agreement seems to be practically done

There Juventus in January he could certainly do some transfer market operations. The question, however, must also and above all concern sales, the only way to make room for new grafts. Merry he needs it, even if the bianconeri will not let themselves go to great efforts.

The economic resources are limited, the ‘weights’ in pink are several. In midfield in the first place, where the various Rabiot, Arthur And Ramsey they are undoubtedly at the top of the list of eligible candidates, together with a McKennie. Virtually all of the department except Locatelli, newcomer and in any case already integrated very well. But the former Sassuolo he is not a pure director, he knows Merry that would like a player able to combine geometry and muscles together. Cherubs he will have to keep an eye mainly on the engagements, with the situation Dybala always in dance. The Argentine is asking a lot, the renewal agreement was practically done but the signature is still missing.

Juventus, Douglas Costa says goodbye again: there is Atletico Mineiro

Nothing is missing on paper, Joya admitted that the Juventus now he has other priorities, even if in a few days he will be free to sign with anyone. In any case, it will be an important financial operation for the Bianconeri, who are ready to say goodbye to one of the ‘former’ stars for good. Let’s talk about Douglas Costa, who in recent months has played with the Gremio in Brazil after returning to Bayern Monaco, but still owned by Juve until the 2022. The winger had returned home on loan, but is now ready to change teams again. The player born in ’90 will be a new player of theAtletico Mineiro.

As reported on Twitter by ‘Emerson Junior’, journalist and commentator of ‘TV Ponta Verde’ and ‘Radio Correio’, in addition to Guilherme Arana, it will be Douglas himself It costs the great reinforcement of Mineiro, one of the most glorious clubs in Brazil, fresh champion of Brasileirao after 50 years also thanks to Hulk and Diego It costs. There was also insistence on an offer from Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa, but the rumors were branded as ‘false’ since no proposals arrived.