Juventus transfer market, contact for the striker

Juventus wants to deliver a new striker to Allegri, exploratory contact with the club: the first offer from the bianconeri arrives

The ‘Old Lady’ has increased the pace in the last month and narrowed the distance from the area Champions League, the market can give the necessary push to complete the work.

Wanting to improve the team, in fact, the statistical voice of the goals scored immediately catches the eye: in the first round only 27 goals arrived, never so few in the last ten years. The fault of a game that is too speculative and with few offensive ambitions, but also of a squad without a real bomber. That’s why the leadership of the Juventus he would like to deliver to Massimiliano Merry a new striker in the January transfer market: contact and first offer in A league.

Juventus transfer market, contact with Sassuolo | First offer for Scamacca

There Juventus he is serious for Gianluca Scamacca. The player of the Sassuolo Massimiliano really likes it Merry and he is a profile in line with the new corporate dictates: a young player with great prospects, who is also Italian. As told on these pages in recent days, for June there is also Inter competition for the national team bomber, but in January the Bianconeri could find a free way.

According to what is reported in today’s edition of ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the first contact between the Juventus club and the Sassuolo to set up the Scamacca deal. Federico Cherubs he would have sent it to Giovanni Carnivals also a first offer for the striker, starting from an overall valuation of 30/35 million euros. The Emilian club evaluates the former Rome about 40 million and would prefer to sell it at the end of the season: the feeling of the neroverdi is that at the end of the season its value could be even higher. Being able to get to Scamacca immediately will not be easy and, as told on these pages, Juventus is also dealing with other profiles such as Milik: the desire to reach an attacker remains very clear.