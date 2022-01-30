Juventus transfer market, coup de theater: the contract is ready

Juventus continues to be one of the most active teams in this last part of the market. Leadership ready for the next movement.

The market operations of the Juventus they continue unabated even after the coup Dusan Vlahovic from the Fiorentina. The disbursement for the Serbian striker does not seem to have stopped the Bianconeri’s desire to spend, who are ready to invest in other profiles as well, especially as regards the midfield.

There Juventus however, it is also attentive to the outgoing market, with various situations that must be settled before the deadline. One of these is that of Dejan Kulusevski which, in recent days, had attracted the attention of Tottenham of the former Paratici.

Rapidly changing situation. As reported by colleague Nicolò Schira, in fact, the two teams would have found a agreement on the basis of a loan with obligation to redeem under certain conditions to 30 million. The player, on the other hand, has a contract of 3 million a year until 2026 plus any bonuses.

Juventus, with the farewell of Kulusevski, incoming scenarios open up

The sale of Kulusevksi, combined with that of Bentancur could allow the bianconeri to have room for maneuver to enter beyond the operation Vlahovic. The outlay for the Serbian would therefore be covered both by the income (or in any case future income) for the two outgoing players and by the savings on their salaries which would allow them to weigh less on the overall budget.

With the money collected and saved on salaries there Juventus he could then return to the incoming market by closing some operations in the area of ​​the pitch at the most problematic moment after the attack: the midfield. The hot names that have been circulating with insistence in the last few hours are that of Zakaria of the Borussia M’Gladbach is that of Nandez of the Cagliari.