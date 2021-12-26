Juventus transfer market, coup in attack

Juventus moves on the transfer market with the aim of significantly improving the squad available to Allegri. The attacker remains in the sights

There Juventus is experiencing a season of ups and downs. After a thrilling start, the bianconeri managed to bring home several victories and give a new face to the ranking.

Of course, the summit is still a long way off, but the Old Lady is in full swing for a seat in Champions League, a position that still represents the minimum goal of the season. And to reach it, without overdoing it, Juventus could be among the protagonists on the transfer market and where to start if not from the attack. Last summer the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo he left the Turinese orphans of a huge tally of goals and of one of the deadliest players in the world in the penalty area. A void impossible to fill in those few days of negotiations left. And then here is the return of Moise Kean – speaking of ups and downs – and nothing more, waiting for January. The winter session could allow the bianconeri to grab a player who has already proved his worth in Italy.

READ ALSO >>> Ronaldo wants him in Manchester: goodbye Juventus for 30 million

Juventus transfer market, Allegri points to Muriel to reinforce the attack

The right name for the Old Lady could be Luis Muriel. The Colombian striker, between injuries and few appearances as a starter, has not been able to express all his qualities this season. Only a few months ago, however, with the Atalanta shirt he demonstrated how lethal it can be, even by taking over from the bench. His production numbers were excellent last season, so much so as to be worth the interest of the main Italian big names.

As reported by ‘Calciomercatoweb’, after the necessary sales, Juventus and Inter could try to attack the Colombian. Now the bianconeri could put the arrow and bring to Turin the missing piece for the attack of Merry. Its quality could be very useful both alongside Morata that in a duo all about dribbling and talent with Dybala. And the heavy trio hypothesis of attackers should not be ruled out, especially during the match in progress. One more solution that Allegri would certainly not mind.