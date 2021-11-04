Sports

Juventus transfer market, decision taken for Vlahovic: monstrous figure

Dusan Vlahovic tempts several clubs, including Juventus: Fiorentina made a decision, monstre price

Other than services conditioned by its contractual situation. The hat-trick against the Spice it brushed aside doubts about Dusan Vlahovic, capable of being decisive despite the problems related to its future. The Serbian striker has the eyes of all the big Europeans on him and, with the contract expiring in 2023 and the no to renewal, he could leave as early as January.

Vlahovic © LaPresse

In this sense, the words spoken to ‘juventibus’ by Romeo should be read Agresti which takes stock of the future of number 9 of the Viola. A future away from Florence as of next winter, at least in the plans of the club Commisso.

Juventus transfer market, Fiorentina move: blitz in England

Vlahovic
Vlahovic © LaPresse

The will of the purple club would seem to be to sell Vlahovic immediately, perhaps abroad. Agresti explains it, saying: “Fiorentina wants to sell it in January to avoid dangerous dynamics. There have been a couple of trips to England to explore the local market ”.

Vlahovic in the Premier but certainly not at the final price: the evaluation set by Fiorentina is monstre. “A piece has been fixed: 80 million euros – continues Agresti -. There Fiorentina does not want to sit down and talk to the Juventus“.

