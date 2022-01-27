Juventus transfer market, decisive meeting tomorrow with Vlahovic’s agent

After much discussion of the past few days, with the agreement between the companies that seems to have been done between Juventus and Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahovic’s card, now is the time to tighten the time if the intention is really to give space to the white smoke.
Juventus-Vlahovic, tomorrow meeting between management and agent
The crucial day to understand if and when it will end will be tomorrow: Darko Ristic, agent of Dusan Vlahovic, is expected tomorrow in Turin to meet with the Juventus management. The agreement is already in place regarding the recruitment of the player, what is missing is the agreement on the commissions to the player’s entourage, a hitch that already in the summer had actually led to the breakdown of negotiations for the passage to Atletico Madrid.
Vlahovic, Bayern Munich threatens for Juventus?
There should be no insurmountable obstacles, but in the last few hours one would be making a strong one alleged indiscretion on the inclusion of Bayern Munich between Vlahovic and Juventus, scenario that could change the cards on the table: it could just be a disturbing movement waiting for the discussion to close tomorrow, with the medical examinations that would then be carried out by Saturday. Little is missing from the gong and therefore to the final sentence: Will Dusan Vlahovic be a new Juventus player?