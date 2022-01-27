Juventus transfer market, decisive meeting tomorrow with Vlahovic’s agent

Vlahovic, Bayern Munich threatens for Juventus?

There should be no insurmountable obstacles, but in the last few hours one would be making a strong one alleged indiscretion on the inclusion of Bayern Munich between Vlahovic and Juventus, scenario that could change the cards on the table: it could just be a disturbing movement waiting for the discussion to close tomorrow, with the medical examinations that would then be carried out by Saturday. Little is missing from the gong and therefore to the final sentence: Will Dusan Vlahovic be a new Juventus player?