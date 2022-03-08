Juventus transfer market, Dybala does not renew: new meeting with Inter

Paulo Dybala’s future remains an unknown, at a time when Juventus would need him on the pitch: ‘betrayal’ is just around the corner.

There Juventus has entered the decisive moment of the season and meanwhile continues the streak of consecutive useful results reached 14, more than Pirlo and how Sarri. A roadmap that allowed the bianconeri to recover and grab fourth place, with a potentially important margin on Rome And Atalanta. Although the team of Merry continues not to convince on the pitch.

Victory with the Spice arrived in a ‘narrow’ way, 1-0 against a team fighting to avoid relegation, also risking something in the second half, saved by the poor instinct of Gyasi and from the release of Szczesny. An important part of these difficulties are realistically the many absences of the Juventus, especially between midfield and attack. McKennie he is perhaps the only half who fits in and can give quality in the dribble on the trocar, in addition of course to Paulo Dybala. The Argentine continues to stop too often, Allegri hopes to recover definitively and completely for the return with Villarreal in Champions but his absence weighs heavily. There Joya he is the most technically gifted player, the only one able to change the game with a single play.

Juventus transfer market, meeting between Dybala’s agent and Inter: the situation

On Dybala obviously the renewal issue also weighs heavily. Merry he replied with a ‘concern the company’ to the question about the contract of number 10. Which, however, remains due to expire in June and therefore at a very high risk farewell for free. For the bianconeri it would be an important economic, technical but also economic loss: it is true that i 120 million three years ago are a long way off, but even half of them would have been pretty handy these days. And then the rumors continue, with the track Inter which in recent weeks has taken on more and more body. The presence of Marotta it is decisive, there is a wonderful thought and it teases a lot Eppan, even more so if the free shot is a champion of the genre, removed from the rivals of all time.

As reported on Twitter by Cesar Luis Merlo, journalist of ‘Tyc Sports’, one of the most important portals in Argentina, in the next few days there will be a meeting between Paulo’s agent Dybala, Jorge Antun, and Giuseppe Marotta to know the conditions and demands of the talent of Cordoba. The Argentine’s entourage will also have a summit with the leadership of the Juventus, although at the moment – writes the journalist – the distance remains and a renewal appears complicated. A tweet that fully confirms the indiscretion of Calciomercato.it yesterday about the meetings and the lack of optimism on the matter, with the poll of Inter but also the interest of many foreign clubs like Tottenham and the three big names in Spain. Meanwhile, Allegri hopes to recover his Joya for the games that will count the most this season. There is also a need for Dybala to achieve maximum results on all three fronts.