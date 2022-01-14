Juventus transfer market, Dybala renewal | “He changed his mind”

Problems for the renewal between Juventus and Dybala, the opinion of Focolari, Jacobelli and Pruzzo arrives

The renewal between Juventus and Dybala is late and raises the rumors. L’Inter he is following the story closely but on the international scene it is not the only team interested.

Journalist Furio Focolari expressed his opinion this morning: “Dybala toInter? Marotta we know he is capable of doing Marotta. Antun he is not really a prosecutor but lends a hand – he explains to ‘Radio Radio’ – Arrivabene every time he talks he emphasizes the negative things about Dybala, who hasn’t been him for a couple of years. I would have said impossible until recently, but now it seems possible to me because Marotta is there ”. Colleague Xavier Jacobelli he continued: “It is a game of chess that cannot end today. Arrivabene threw two jabs at Dybala to remind him how much Juventus’ number ten shirt weighs. Right now, between Juve and Dybala, one needs the other “.

READ ALSO >>> Dybala waits, but Marotta prepares the ‘trip’ | Juventus in the balance

Juventus transfer market in Inter, Dybala renewal: the announcement of Focolari, Jacobelli and Pruzzo

Xavier Jacobelli he clarified: “The problem is that for a year and a half now the performance has been discontinuous. The question that needs to be asked, as time goes by, in relation to the renewal announced and never happened, is what Dybala wants to do. Inter are at the window as well as the Tottenham. Also With you and the Barcelona highly esteem Dybala. We have to see what Dybala will do in these months. Marotta and other companies are at the window and are watching “.

READ ALSO >>> “Dybala? The renewal is on the high seas “. The announcement that scares Juventus

The former bomber Roberto also spoke live on the radio Pruzzo: “I think the player is really thinking he can change. It may be that the player has entered in order to be able to change teams. If until ten days ago he seemed oriented to remain at Juventus, he may have changed his mind “.