Juventus transfer market, final meeting | Change everything, away immediately

The player is at the center of a real case on the transfer market, with Juventus in the front row. The very high demand can lead to a farewell as early as January

The routes of the transfer market and new solutions on the horizon. From today, 1 January 2022, players who are expiring their contracts will be able to agree with possible new clubs, ready to satisfy their exorbitant requests.

In this sense, the Juventus could be great protagonist. The bianconeri need to score several important shots and in different areas of the pitch, in order to give the best possible squad to Massimiliano Allegri. A name that has been in the sights of the Leghorn for months and that would be particularly convenient for the Turinese is Ousmane Dembele. The attacking winger, net of injuries, would give that speed and quality in one-on-one that is lacking at the moment in the Juventus chessboard. Rare features on the European scene, especially at low prices. And precisely for this reason, Dembele, although he never really managed to take the Barcelona, has been at the center of negotiations for months. The renewal does not arrive, due to exorbitant requests from the player’s entourage. There is talk of 15 million euros requested by the agent and 30 for the boy, according to what is reported by ‘TV3’.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, not only Morata | It is about the farewell in the Premier

Juventus transfer market, Dembele ultimatum: the latest on his future

Although Xavi want to keep it, at this point, Dembele is further and further away. As reported by ‘AS’, on Monday the managers of the sports area led by Mateu Alemany have scheduled a meeting with Moussa Sissoko, representative of the French striker to make a final decision on his future. No radical changes are expected regarding the position of the footballer’s entourage and from today the boy can agree with any other club for June. If the white smoke does not arrive, Barcelona would try to sell the French player as early as January, in order to monetize his sale as much as possible. According to ‘Mundo Deportivo’, however, even this aspect has to be evaluated: at that point, in fact, Dembele would oppose the farewell, aiming to choose his future independently. Scenarios to be decided, but with Juventus remaining in the front row for the player.

Xavi also spoke about the negotiation: “I am not disappointed, the negotiation is underway. It is difficult to deal with agents, but at Barça we have a clear position and it is not over. I am optimistic and I hope Ousmane makes an effort. You have a fantastic proposal; there is always a push and pull ”.