Juventus transfer market, Fiorentina are still waiting for the money of the Church

Federico Chiesa didn’t take long to make Juventus fans fall in love with him. With his plays, his sudden accelerations and his goals – which are by no means few for a winger – he really conquered everyone. Even the most skeptical, those who had turned up their noses when, about a year ago, he landed in Turin from Fiorentina. Many thought that he was not ready to tread certain stages and that he could suffer the jump in a big one, but obviously they were wrong. The talent of the national team managed to disprove all the clichés about him in a few months and did so to the sound of ten and praise performances. Allegri, like Pirlo last year, cannot ignore him.

On Saturday evening, Chiesa will meet his former team, the one that launched him in great football, still eighteen, right at the Stadium against Juventus on an August night in 2016. A detail that few remember, but which reveals how the black and white was probably already in his destiny.

Juventus transfer market, in 2022 Agnelli will have to shell out 40 million

Yet, strange but true, the young son of art is not yet owned by Juventus. On paper, in fact, Chiesa is still on loan from Viola, who still holds the card. Loan that, as the violanews.com website recalled today, will expire in the summer of 2022, when the Juventus club will be required to pay out 40 million (spread over three years) for the mandatory redemption. So far only ten have been paid into Fiorentina’s coffers, three for the first year and seven for the second. Not to mention the additional ten million bonuses.

In the meantime, all the conditions necessary for the redemption must be verified: Juve is among the top four, Chiesa plays at least 60% of the games for at least 30 ‘and scores ten goals and as many assists. Easily achievable goals given the player’s high performance.