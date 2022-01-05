Juventus transfer market, for Icardi it can be done

Transfer market Juventus, in a month of January still long the Icardi track remains alive: this is how the Argentine can land in Turin

The market rumors on the Juventus, in this January market, they continue to be hot, despite a physiological slowdown. The bianconeri immediately focus on the field. In competitions with Naples, Rome And Inter, the center forward will certainly still be Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard, as is known, would already have a general agreement with the Barcelona, but Juventus was clear with him. Without the substitute, it does not move. The player does not intend to create problems and get to the wall and will wait for the developments. As recalled yesterday by the editorial team of Calciomercato.it, the main name for Juventus’ attack remains Icardi, with Scamacca in the background. The Argentine would be a name, and this too is well known, definitely appreciated by Massimiliano Merry, but for now Juventus and PSG are distant on the terms of the possible transfer of Icardi.

Juventus transfer market, Allegri awaits good news from Paris: the latest on Icardi

Important news, however, could arrive in the next few days from France. As reported by ‘Tuttosport’, in fact, PSG would already be looking for another striker with whom to replace Icardi. Curiously, but not so much, many names are among those approached by Juventus in recent weeks.

READ ALSO >>> Calciomercato, the message from Juventus to Morata on the redemption

The French management is thus evaluating the various Depay, Martial, Aubameyang. Non-random interests, which could herald Icardi’s farewell. Even if, as mentioned, the clubs should agree on the terms of the transaction and at the moment Juventus does not intend to meet the requests for Leonardo. But the month of January is long and the PSG moves, in the end, could ensure that the long pursuit of Icardi by the bianconeri is crowned.