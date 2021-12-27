Juventus transfer market, found the new ‘number 9’: Allegri has chosen

Juventus continues to look for a striker on the market and Massimiliano Allegri would have made a decision: he only wants him

The opening of the transfer market is getting closer and closer, a moment in which it is possible to dream and possible business can take off in a few days: the bianconeri would like to be protagonists.

There Juventus, as is well known, he is looking for a striker who can guarantee a greater contribution of goals to the team and is considering several names. Among the ‘ready-to-use’ profiles, as described on these pages, Maurito Icardi stands out: being able to convince the PSG and find a joint for the 12 million a year of the former Inter it won’t be easy anyway. The will of the ‘Old Lady’, however, would be to get her hands on an attacker with a greater perspective than Icardi and the other older profiles. In particular, Maximilian Merry he would have broken the delay and indicated the only name besides Vlahovic that he would accept for January: the latest.

Juventus transfer market, Allegri has chosen Scamacca | We look for the formula with Sassuolo

The bianconeri, after a nightmare start to the championship, managed to catch up on the top of the class and the January transfer market could represent a further opportunity to bridge the gap in the standings. According to what reported by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, Massimiliano Merry Gianluca would have indicated Scamacca as the only profile suitable for the new course of Juventus. Compared to profiles such as Icardi And Martial the Roman striker gives greater guarantees in terms of future prospects and the ‘Old Lady’ wants to be young.

In the next few days, therefore, Federico Cherubs he could go back to talking intensely with Giovanni Carnivals to get your hands on the national team bomber. The basis of the negotiations will start from 40 million, with Juventus who would like to obtain from Sassuolo cheaper terms than what happened with Locatelli in summer. As mentioned on Calciomercato.it in recent days, the strongest competition for Scamacca is that of Inter. Allegri’s willingness to bet strongly on the green-and-black striker, however, could represent an advantage for the bianconeri.