Juventus transfer market, from Bentancur to Nandez: the last in the median

After perfecting the Vlahovic shot, Juventus is now focusing on the Bentancur, Kulusevski and Nandez dossiers

On the day in which the Juventus fans ideally embraced Dusan Vlahovic, the management of the Juventus has been busy on several fronts to try to close some operations between now and January 31, when the final gong of the transfer market will sound.

To keep the bench in these are above all the outgoing negotiations that will also affect the eventual last blow in, with the name of Nandez which is always very topical. Speaking of Uruguayans, the other hot name of the moment is definitely that of Rodrigo Bentancur. Finished in the crosshairs of Aston Villa, the former Boca according to information from Calciomercato.it, asks for a salary of 3.5-4 million euros to leave Turin. Between the bianconeri and the English club there is still an important distance between supply and demand and the 20 million plus bonuses that are being talked about these days are not enough to absorb the 35% that Juve will have to pay into the coffers of the Boca Juniors.

Expiring in June 2024, the twenty-four year old from New Helvecia does not currently contemplate the renewal hypothesis and, in case of no departure in the next few days, he is ready to consider a farewell in the summer.

Juventus transfer market, from Kaio Jorge to Nandez: axis with Cagliari

Parallel to the negotiations for Bentancur, the one that could lead is traveling Nandez in Piedmont. The midfielder already has an agreement with the bianconeri who are evaluating a loan of 2-3 million euros with Cagliari with the right of redemption for 15 million. The decisive lunge will come only when there is a start in the median (although cooled, the runway Arthur-Arsenal cannot yet be considered dead).

Talks with the Sardinian club are also proceeding on the front Kaio Jorge. Proposed to Salernitana in recent days, the Brazilian striker ended up on the Rossoblu’s notebook, regardless of how the negotiations for Nandez go.