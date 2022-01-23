Juventus transfer market: from the point on Vlahovic to the English sirens for Bentancur. The news

We get to the heart of the winter session of transfer market and the Juventus always remains attentive to the opportunities that may arise between now and the end of January. Or to any ‘breaking the rules’ for new investments. For the attack – and it has not been a secret for a long time now – the name at the top of the wish list of the Juventus management is Dusan Vlahovic. The Fiorentina striker (17 goals in 21 Serie A appearances this year, absent from the Italian squad list for Cagliari), as well as Scamacca, is the player indicated by Juventus as the most suitable profile so a major investment would be allowed. The Juve destination, therefore, is to be taken into consideration for Vlahovic, even if to date the player does not seem to be pushing for a transfer already in the January window. It then remains to understand the figure and the formula of the operation: if Vlahovic’s will is not yet 100% clear, the same cannot be said of Fiorentina’s position. The purple club remains firm on its requests: high price and no payment extension of his card, nor deferrals (as was the case of Federico Chiesa, whose entire card will be paid ‘in installments’ by Juventus). Still for the attack, another name they like is Anthony Martial of Manchester United, while for the future the situation of Cambiaso of Genoa. The player has not yet renewed his contract (expiring in a year and a half) and could thus become a good market opportunity, but for June.